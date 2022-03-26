Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 220,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,000. Snap makes up approximately 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Snap by 19.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Snap by 32.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 10.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Snap by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. 22,227,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,753,176. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738 over the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

