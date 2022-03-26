Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises 1.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $9.92 on Friday, hitting $284.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.06 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.