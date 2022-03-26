Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Zendesk worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zendesk by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.47. 1,258,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.92. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

