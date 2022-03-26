STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $5.10 million and $46,449.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.83 or 0.07012040 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,163.83 or 0.99708717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043728 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

