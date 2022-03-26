State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in State Auto Financial by 94.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at about $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

STFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on State Auto Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $52.01 on Friday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

