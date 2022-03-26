Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

STZHF opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. Stelco has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

