Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

STZHF opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. Stelco has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $45.45.

Stelco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.