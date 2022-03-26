Stelco (TSE:STLC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.85.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$55.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$26.00 and a 52-week high of C$56.99.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

