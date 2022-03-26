Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 6.2%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.58. 17,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,426,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STEM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $775,950.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Stem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stem by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

