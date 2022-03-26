Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVNGet Rating) to announce sales of $232.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.31 million and the lowest is $227.45 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down €0.22 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, reaching €18.37 ($20.19). 112,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,197. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($32.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

