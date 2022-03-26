Steven A. Markel Sells 1,500 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MKL opened at $1,502.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,286.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,264.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,120.76 and a 52-week high of $1,504.24.
Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 76.29 EPS for the current year.
Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.
Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
