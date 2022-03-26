Steven A. Markel Sells 1,500 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,502.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,286.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,264.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,120.76 and a 52-week high of $1,504.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 76.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Markel by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Markel by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Markel by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

