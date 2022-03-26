Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.49 Million

Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will report $492.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.80 million to $498.60 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $535.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 2,122,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,000,597. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 77,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $1,434,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 691,379 shares of company stock worth $12,193,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

