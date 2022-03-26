Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,191 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 223% compared to the average daily volume of 679 put options.
In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $201,236.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,366 shares of company stock valued at $953,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $66,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,326 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $29,113,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at $25,098,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ISEE opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.46.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
