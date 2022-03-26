Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,191 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 223% compared to the average daily volume of 679 put options.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $201,236.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,366 shares of company stock valued at $953,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $66,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,326 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $29,113,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at $25,098,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

