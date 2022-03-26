Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Avidity Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,182 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,607% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 call options.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $826.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,265.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

