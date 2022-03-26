StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.47 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,060 shares of company stock valued at $88,618. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 48,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

