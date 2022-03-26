StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.47 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.64.
In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,060 shares of company stock valued at $88,618. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.