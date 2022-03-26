StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:JCS opened at $8.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the third quarter worth about $318,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

