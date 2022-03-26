StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE NBY opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.42. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.02.
Novabay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
