StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE NBY opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.42. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.02.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

