StockNews.com Downgrades Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of EXPD opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.97. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Ossiam raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

