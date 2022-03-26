StockNews.com Downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of LITE opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

