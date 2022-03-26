StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

RRD stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $790.24 million, a P/E ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons ( NYSE:RRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $19,013,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $2,452,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $9,099,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

