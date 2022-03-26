StockNews.com Lowers CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.15.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. CRH has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CRH by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CRH by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

