StockNews.com Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Hold

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.