Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,573.08

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,573.08 and traded as high as $1,573.92. Straumann shares last traded at $1,481.08, with a volume of 55 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,566.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,884.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

