Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $118.80 on Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $16.43 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $118.80 or 0.00267360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00046934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.34 or 0.07029013 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,433.45 or 0.99996653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043494 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

