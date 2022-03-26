Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

