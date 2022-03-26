Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Progyny were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 19.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 21.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $49.88 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $374,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,586 shares of company stock valued at $23,284,428 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

