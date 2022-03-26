Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 129,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after buying an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,602,000 after purchasing an additional 196,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

