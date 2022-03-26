Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

NYSE SPB opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.58. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.15.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

