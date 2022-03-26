Strs Ohio Sells 15,897 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,897 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lyft were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

