Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives $15.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUMO. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 94.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 143.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 146,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

SUMO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

