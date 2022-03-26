Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale Sells 22,843 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $554,399.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,556.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,349,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

