Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.05. 9,384,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,770,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $33.61.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 897,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 86,913 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.