Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Director Teresa Deluca Sells 1,535 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) Director Teresa Deluca sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $82,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

