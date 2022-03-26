sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $104.21 million and $16.72 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 104,294,673 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

