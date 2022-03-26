Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $38.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.42.

PAGS opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $47,373,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $5,362,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after buying an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

