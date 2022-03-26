Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suzuki Motor stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.97. 7,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,262. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $121.45 and a 52-week high of $199.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

