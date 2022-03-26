Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SVCBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Danske raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF remained flat at $$18.80 during trading on Monday. 608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.