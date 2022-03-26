SYNNEX Co. (SNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 22nd

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

SYNNEX stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

