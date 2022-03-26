SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Earnings Results

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $107.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $3,822,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $2,233,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

