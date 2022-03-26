SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Down 5.4%

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.86 and last traded at $106.00. 9,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 339,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.53.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SYNNEX by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

