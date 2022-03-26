SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. 358,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.38.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

