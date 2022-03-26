Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.38. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73.

Get Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.