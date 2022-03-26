Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
SYPR opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.82.
In other news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
