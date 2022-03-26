Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SYPR opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.82.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.