Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Up 1,311.8% in March

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 1,311.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TALN opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Talon International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
Talon International Company Profile (Get Rating)
