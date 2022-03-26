Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Up 1,311.8% in March

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 1,311.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TALN opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Talon International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Talon International, Inc manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings.

