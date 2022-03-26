Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $110.81

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.81 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.43). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 109.80 ($1.45), with a volume of 813,017 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £692.18 million and a PE ratio of 12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

