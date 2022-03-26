Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
