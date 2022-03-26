Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

