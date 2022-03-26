Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,186.86

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,186.86 ($15.62) and traded as low as GBX 1,150.44 ($15.15). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,160 ($15.27), with a volume of 83,109 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,126.84. The firm has a market cap of £767.56 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 10.25 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $9.75. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

