Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNABY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:TNABY opened at $8.67 on Friday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNABY. Citigroup downgraded Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenaga Nasional Berhad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.