TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Posts Earnings Results

TeraGo (TSE:TGOGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$10.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:TGO opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.62. The firm has a market cap of C$110.06 million and a PE ratio of -11.94. TeraGo has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday.

TeraGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Earnings History for TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

