TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Posts Earnings Results

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$10.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:TGO opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.62. The firm has a market cap of C$110.06 million and a PE ratio of -11.94. TeraGo has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

