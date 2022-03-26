Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $2.42. Tesla reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $12.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $20.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Tesla by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,914,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,010.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,644,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,958,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $889.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $943.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 206.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.04.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.