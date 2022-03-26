TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35,272.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 219,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,130. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.