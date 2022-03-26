TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35,272.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.
Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 219,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,130. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
